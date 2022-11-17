Cherry X disease spread threatens orchards in Himachal Pradesh

Cherry growers of Shimla district, which produces 75% of Himachal Pradesh’s stone fruit crop, have sought the state government’s help to protect their trees from the rare Cherry X disease caused by plant pathogenic phytoplasma. The growers, particularly in the Baghi region of the district, are being forced to cut down trees to prevent its spread by leafhoppers.

Concerned growers and experts met government officials in Shimla on Wednesday to find a solution to the problem that has been affecting the region for the past one year. “The government is making efforts along with farmers to find a long-term solution to eradicate the disease. Plans are afoot to zone and map the infected and vulnerable cherry growing regions of the state before the blooming season in March-April,” said state horticulture director Sudesh Mokhta.

Seven varieties of cherries are grown in the mid-and high-altitude regions of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts. At least 10,000 small farmers grow cherries in 550 hectares of the total fruit-growing area with 75% of the cultivation done in Shimla district. Cherry is considered a better alternative to apples by growers as apple trees take 10 years to grow, while cherry trees mature in three years.

Growers removing infected plants

Growers in the upper Baghi region have started removing the infected cherry plants, which is the host of the infection that can spread by a vector.

“The disease is spreading fast from one orchard to another in Baghi. Many farmers removed cherry trees from their orchards after scientists found the presence of phytoplasma,” said Ashutosh Chauhan, a progressive farmer of Baghi. “The government should ensure that all diseased plants are cut so that the disease does not spread to neighbouring panchayats such as Ratnari and Nawar Tikkar,” he said.

Plum Growers Association president Deepak Singha said: “The leafhopper has the capability of spreading the disease within a radius of 400 metres a year. If not controlled, it can destroy the cherry growing areas of Baghi, Thanedhar and Narkanda in five years, leading to a loss of ₹200 crore. Therefore, the situation is alarming.”

Singha was among the farmers who met the government officials, urging them to ensure infected trees are removed. The farmers also want the horticulture university to fix and publicise an integrated spray schedule.

A year ago, cherry orchard owners noticed that the trees were drying up quickly. Scientists from Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of the Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni in Solan district visited the affluent Baghi region in Kotkhai, known for its quality fruit. The farmers first noticed the disease in June and scientists visited the affected region in September and October.

Bitter harvest from infected trees

Infection reduces fruit size and quality in sweet cherries. In contrast to Little Cherry Virus-2, where fruit often still has flavour, fruit from Cherry X-disease infected trees is often bitter. Fruit have reduced fructose, glucose, and sorbitol content. Red, Black Heart, Durane Nero, Stella, Celcier, Bing, Merchant and Sunburst are some of the popular cherry varieties.

