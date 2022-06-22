Chess Olympiad torch relay reaches Dharamshala

Three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first-ever Chess Olympiad torch relay, the torch reached Dharamshala on Wednesday.

Minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur received the torch and handed it over to grandmaster Deep Sengupta. The torch will travel to Shimla next. As many as 189 countries are participating in the 44th edition of the chess event, which will be held at Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said, “The torch relay will help raise awareness among the youth about the game of chess, whose origins can be traced to India.”

“The Union government has increased the sports budget by ₹305 crore year and ₹138 crore has been earmarked under the Khelo India programme to provide budding athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent. The incentives and prize money has also been increased so that players do not face any kind of trouble.”

Taking to Twitter, Thakur said, “Torch brings awareness, brings light to the masses. Welcomed #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay to Dharamsala. Not only hope but also full faith that this torch will increase awareness about chess game, will inspire more and more people to play chess and join it.”

State youth services sports minister Rakesh Pathania said that Dharamshala and Shimla had been chosen to host the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay was a matter of pride for the state. MLA Vishal Nehria said Dharamshala is rapidly developing as a sports city and has hosted several national-level sporting events.

The event was attended by Sports Authority of India executive director Lalita Sharma, Chess Federation general secretary Bharat Chauhan, Chess Federation state president Arun Kamboj.

The torch will travel through 75 cities in 40 days before reaching Tamil Nadu.