Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak rituals to be held at Shankaracharya Temple from Aug 16

The Chhari Mubarak – the holy mace of Lord Shiva – will be taken to the historic Shankaracharya Temple on August 16 for rituals connected with the ongoing Amaranth Yatra. After performing “Chhari Pujan” at Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar, on “Nag Panchami” on August 21, Giri will carry the holy mace to the Amarnath cave shrine to have “darshan” early morning on “Shravan Purnima” on August 31. (HT File Photo)

As there are two “Shravan” months this year, an astronomical event taking place after 19 years, Amaranth Yatra has a greater significance, custodian of the holy mace, priest Deependra Giri told PTI. Giri also provided details about the programme of Chhari Mubarak.

“Bhoomi-Pujan”, “Navgrah Pujan” and “Dhawajarohan” — rituals connected to the beginning of the Chhari Mubarak — were performed at Pahalgam, on “Ashad purnima” on July 3, Giri said. The holy mace will now be taken to the Shankaracharya Temple on August 16, he said. Rituals will be performed at the revered temple atop Zabarwan hills in Dalgate area of the city. Prayers will then be held at the Sharika Bhawani Temple on the slopes of Hari Parbat in the interiors of the city here, a day later, Giri said.The rituals for “Chhari sthapana” will be performed at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara on August 19, he said.

After performing “Chhari Pujan” at Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar, on “Nag Panchami” on August 21, Giri will carry the holy mace to the Amarnath cave shrine to have “darshan” early morning on “Shravan Purnima” on August 31.

The holy mace yatra will have night halts at Pahalgam on August 26 and August 27, at Chandanwari on August 28, at Sheshnag on August 29 and at Panchtarni on August 30, Giri said.

“The duration of the yatra is decided by the Sri Amarnath ji Shrine Board (SASB) but my view is that the yatra has always taken place from Ashad Purnima to Shravan Purnima for a month traditionally as well as religiously. But, I believe that since this yatra is a pilgrimage, it will happen according to the wishes of the deity,” he said. However, he added that the yatris come in large numbers in the first three weeks and then it declines. “This has been made clear this year also as about four lakh pilgrims had the darshan till July 31 or August 1 and it has decreased since then,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON