Chhatbir zoo goes extra mile to keep animals warm during winter

Paying special attention to keeping the animals comfortable over the course of the winter season, Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, Chhatbir, officials have set up temperature-control arrangements at the facility.

Speaking about the additions, a zoo official said, “The staff regularly monitors the temperature readings and room heaters have been installed to maintain temperature that is best suited to the animals. All windows and openings have been sealed with polythene, fibre sheets and grass thatch to keep chilly wind from entering the shelters.”

Temperature metres have been installed in the night shelters housing tigers, leopards, lions and small cats, while special huts shelters have also been set up to protect herbivores.

For protecting the birds from the cold weather, all enclosures have been covered with polythene or fibre sheets. In addition, beddings made from paddy straw have also been put up to keep the nests warm.

“In order to make the shelters waterproof and shield the animals from rain, thick tarpaulin sheets have been used. Thick layers of paddy straw and wheat husk have also been kept in their shelters to keep them warm,” said Gagandeep Singh, forest block officer, Chhatbir zoo.

The zoo staff, meanwhile, have also prepared a special supplement diet to be fed to the animals over the course of the winter.

As per the information, the staff will feed 100 gm honey and 1 kg sugarcane to each bear daily, while each deer and monkey housed in the zoo will get 100 gm and 20 gm jaggery daily respectively over the course of the winters. Both elephants and monkeys will also be fed 100 gm sugarcane daily.

“With the able guidance of the field director of the zoo, Kalpana K, we have made all the necessary arrangements to keep the animals warm. We have added special supplements to their diet to protect them in winters. We have increased the quantity of meat for carnivores. This diet will continue till February,” said Gagan Kataria, range officer at the zoo.

There are around 1,750 animals from across 128 species at Chhatbir zoo.

