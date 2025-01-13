Menu Explore
Chief Commissioner Cup at Chandigarh Golf Club: Girish emerges triumphant

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 13, 2025 08:48 AM IST

The winner and finishers of the Chief Commissioner Cup and Captain's Day were given the trophy and medals in a ceremony held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday

Girish Virk emerged as the club champion to win the Chief Commissioner Cup conducted by the Chandigarh Golf Club over a span of two months. Meanwhile, the Captain’s Day meet, which began on Saturday, concluded on Sunday.

(L-R) Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal, cup winner Girish Virk and club captain Rohit Dagar. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The winner and finishers of the Chief Commissioner Cup and Captain’s Day were given the trophy and medals in a ceremony held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday.

In the ladies’ super senior (above 75 years) category, Vijay Wadhawan emerged as the winner. In the handicap 10-24 event of the same category, Harinder Grewal, with 31 points, was the winner. Meanwhile, the gross prize was won by Manpreet Sandhu with a score of 88.

In the men’s super senior (above 75 years) category, Brig DS Thukral was the winner with 17 points. In the 60-70 age category, PS Sodhi was the winner, and Brig HS Gill won the 71-80 age category event.

The straightest drive event (hole no 16) was won by Harinder Grewal, the longest drive (hole no 16) was won by Angad Matharoo, and the nearest to the pin event was won by Col Gurpreet Singh.

