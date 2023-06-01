Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K high court CJ to visit gaushala in Nagrota

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 01, 2023 10:51 PM IST

The division bench has asked the commissioner of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), director of animal husbandry Jammu and municipal veterinary officer of the JMC to remain present during the chief justice’s visit to the cattle pond/gaushala

Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court justice N Kotishwar Singh will visit and inspect a gaushala (cattle pond) at a village in Nagrota on Friday.

The division bench also directed the advocates representing the petitioner and the administration, the petitioner, chairman of SAVE and others to remain present during the visit.
Acting upon a petition filed by advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, a division bench comprising chief justice N Kotiswar Singh and justice Puneet Gupta said, “We will visit the gaushala situated at Seri Khurd village, Nagrota, on June 2.”

chief justice gaushala ladakh nagrota
Thursday, June 01, 2023
