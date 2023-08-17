Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping close watch on flood-hit areas, urges people not to panic

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government is keeping a close watch on the situation, adding that relief and rescue operations are underway in the flood-hit areas.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI)

Mann said the situation in Punjab is under control and he asked his ministers to visit the flood-hit areas.

Following Mann’s directions, ministers Harbhajan Singh and Bram Shanker Jimpa took stock of the situation in the flood-hit areas of Tanda and Mukerian in the Hoshiarpur district.

Mann told reporters that boats have been deployed to evacuate people to safety. The public works and the mining departments are engaged in plugging the breaches of embankments along the Beas.

Education Minister and Anandpur Sahib MLA Harjot Singh Bains visited flood-hit areas in Rupnagar district.

In a statement issued here today, Mann said that there is no need to panic as the state government is in constant touch with the Himachal government and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), adding that the situation at Pong Dam and Ranjit Sagar Dam was also under control. “Safety of life and property of the people was the bounden duty of the state government,” said the CM.

Though the situation is under control, Mann said priority is being given to carrying out rescue and relief work in the affected areas of the state. “I am personally monitoring the situation and every effort will be made to ensure that the loss of people is minimized,” he said, adding that the state is known for overcoming hostile situations and we will overcome the challenge caused due to nature’s fury”.

