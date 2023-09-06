Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates new jail complex in Bhiwani

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated a new jail complex in Bhiwani, which was established on 12 acres of land at a cost of ₹30 crore.

The chief minister announced to provide medical facilities for jail inmates at a cost of ₹10 crore to improve the dietary provisions for prisoners, resulting in an increase of ₹10 per day for their meals.

Highlighting the contribution of the jail department in generating revenue, Khattar said that petrol pumps would be set up outside 11 jails across the state. He also announced to provide facilities to prison department personnel in Haryana state transport buses on the lines of police personnel.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Khattar announced an additional grant of ₹1 crore for the benefit of the jail inmates. He urged jail staff to treat prisoners with dignity and respect, emphasizing their role in the rehabilitation and development of individuals.

“The transformation of a criminal into a responsible member of society is a challenging task. Jail staff should work as teachers and make an important contribution in improving the future of criminals,” the CM said.

“Two jails will be ready soon in Fatehabad and Rewari. A jail training centre will be completed by December in Karnal,” the CM added.