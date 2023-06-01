Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Committed to address issue of stranded animals: Himachal CM

Committed to address issue of stranded animals: Himachal CM

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 01, 2023 10:36 PM IST

The chief minister of Himachal Pradesh has pledged to address the issue of stranded animals in the state and is taking steps to resolve it, including connecting it to a helpline.

The state government is committed to addressing the issue of stranded animals in the state and various steps are being taken to resolve the same, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while inspecting Shri Kamnapurn Gaushala Totu here on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu feeds a cow during the inspection of Shri Kamnapurn Gaushala Totu in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu feeds a cow during the inspection of Shri Kamnapurn Gaushala Totu in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

The governing committee of the gaushala briefed about its various activities to the chief minster.

The Totu Gaushala governing committee felicitated the chief minister on the occasion and appreciated various developmental programmes and schemes of the state government. The committee conveyed their demands to the chief minister.

Sukhu assured the committee members to consider their demands. He was briefed by the locals about the successful implementation of various developmental schemes benefitting people at large. They also appreciated the initiative of linking the rescue of stranded animals with Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100, which will be instrumental to control the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sukhvinder singh sukhu gaushala state government + 1 more
sukhvinder singh sukhu gaushala state government
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out