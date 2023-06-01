Committed to address issue of stranded animals: Himachal CM

The state government is committed to addressing the issue of stranded animals in the state and various steps are being taken to resolve the same, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while inspecting Shri Kamnapurn Gaushala Totu here on Thursday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu feeds a cow during the inspection of Shri Kamnapurn Gaushala Totu in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

The governing committee of the gaushala briefed about its various activities to the chief minster.

The Totu Gaushala governing committee felicitated the chief minister on the occasion and appreciated various developmental programmes and schemes of the state government. The committee conveyed their demands to the chief minister.

Sukhu assured the committee members to consider their demands. He was briefed by the locals about the successful implementation of various developmental schemes benefitting people at large. They also appreciated the initiative of linking the rescue of stranded animals with Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100, which will be instrumental to control the issue.