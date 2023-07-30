Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates 14 development projects worth 82 crore in Chamba

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 14 development projects worth ₹82.14 crore in Chamba on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu poses for a picture at the Shobha Yatra marking the conclusion of the Minjar Festival on Sunday. (ANI)

He inaugurated the hostel of Government Millennium Polytechnic College built at a cost of ₹4.55 crore, Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan at Chil Bunglow worth ₹92.98 lakh, OPD block of PHC Banikhet worth ₹1.99 crore, the Staff Quarters at the Civil Hospital Chowari built at a cost of ₹1.48 crore, Deputy Commissioner State Taxes and Excise Office building and Additional Superintendent State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Office in Chamba built worth ₹3.26 crore, MBBS students’ hostel, residential complex and hostel for nurses at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College built at a cost of ₹39 crore.

The chief minister laid the foundation stones for the Kandu-Panjoh link road (Upper Panjoh) to be built at a cost of ₹2.11 crore, Kandu-Panjoh link road (Lower Panjoh) to be built at a cost of ₹2.28 crore, veterinary hospital building in Khajjiar to be built at a cost of ₹1.01 crore, the improvement and extension works of drinking water scheme for Chamba city with a cost of ₹12.44 crore, lift drinking water scheme for Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, at a cost of ₹11.27 crore and Construction of Water and Sanitation Centre at Mangla at a cost of ₹1.80 crore.

