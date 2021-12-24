Child beggars in Chandigarh tricity hope for a positive shift

Wearing torn clothes in freezing temperatures and slippers that do not match, child beggars make for a pitiable sight on the streets. And yet, organised groups have become a common sight in the city.

At Tribune Chowk, one of the busiest roundabouts of the city, one is likely to find at least five to six children knocking at the car windows, seeking alms.

Banded together, they look out for each other, giving out warnings of approaching government vehicles looking to take them to child care institutions. Speaking of the camaraderie, one of the neighbourhood street vendors said, “They are not with us. The children run away, mostly banded together in groups, as they fear the van, which comes and takes them to some ashram.” The scenario is similar at other junctions and intersections, including at Hallomajra, Sector 35, Sector 15, Elante mall and Sai Mandir.

If the children are to be believed, there is a mistrust between them and the authorities, which they view as being “indifferent” towards them.

Outside the Sai Temple, a group of child beggars spoke about their interest to study, but have a hard time securing admissions at school as they don’t possess the required documents. Begging is the only viable option left for them.

An 11-year-old child beggar wants to be a police officer and his six-year-old sister wants to be a doctor. They both admittedly miss going to school.

Their pale faces also speak volumes as getting food on the plate is their first priority. The children, however, have not given up on their dreams as yet.

“If given a chance to study, I would like to be a police officer and will punish those who trouble the poor people,” the boy said.

Malti Devi, who has been begging outside the Sai Temple for the last 10 years, has three children. Only one them go to school. The other two are into begging. She, like many others, cited the lack of proper documents, including birth certificates, as a major hurdle.

Cases of children being pulled from school despite their interest in pursuing education are far more common than one would think.

And then there are times when it all comes down to not having even the basic resources. Rita, 60, has been the guardian to two children ever since the death of their mother, but does not have a steady source of income to afford education for them.

“Can you please send these children to school. Their life will improve. We pleaded with the school authorities but they are not admitting the children as they have no documents. They say ‘We must stop this!’ but their promises will not be fulfilled,” she said.

Child Protection Society programme manager Bisman Ahuja, from the Social Welfare Department, said they have rescued 79 child beggars since January 2020 and over 300 in the last four years.

The department does not have the proper data of the number of children still enrolled in school, but Ahuja highlighted how teams carry out scheduled drives for encouraging children to take up education.

“Child beggar once rescued is produced before the Child Welfare Committee who finds out their parents and hands the children over to them or if needed children are sent to child care institutions. From there, he is sent for formal education or non-formal courses,” she said. Encouraging people to help children get away from begging, she said, “People should not give alms to child beggars. And they should report to them or the child helpline.”

