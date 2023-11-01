Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) held a session dedicated to the child rights and responsibilities, digital well-being and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the students of Chitkara International School.

Child rights take centre stage at Chitkara International School’s session. (HT PHOTO)

This session provided an empowering platform for educators, and students to enhance their understanding of child protection and the critical issues surrounding it.

CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal highlighted the paramount importance of child safety and security for a progressive nation. She emphasised that it is imperative for children to be aware of their rights and the legal instruments in place for their protection and safety.

She said, “Protecting children from sexual offences is not just a legal obligation, it is our moral duty to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for our future generations.”

The session included informative videos on aspects of cyber security, the dangers of cyber bullying, and the prevention of cyber crimes.

Bansal motivated the students by sharing her inspirational life experiences, instilling in them the importance of awareness and responsibility.

POCSO consultant at CCPCR Ankita provided insight into the four broader categories of child rights, as defined by the United Nations Convention on Child Rights (UNCRC). She shed light on the significance of the POCSO Act and different forms of child abuse, empowering the students with knowledge and understanding.

Director, Chitkara International School, Niyati Chitkara extended a vote of thanks to all attendees, participants, and contributors. She said, “Knowledge is power, and through events like these, we empower ourselves to protect our children and create a safer society. Let us remember that by raising awareness and working together, we can build a world where every child is safe and protected, and where their dreams can flourish without fear.”

