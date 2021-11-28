Children were playing near Channi's helicopter. Punjab CM gave them a ride

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday gave a helicopter ride to children during his visit to Morinda. Sharing the pictures of his visit, Channi said children playing near his helicopter made him reminisce of his childhood days when he, too, used to see planes wishing that he would one day get a chance to sit in it.

“During my visit to Morinda, saw children playing near the helicopter. When I was young, I used to see planes & think that one day I too would get a chance to sit in it. Reminiscing about the same, I made a few village children fly with me in helicopter & fulfilled their dream,” Channi tweeted.

The Congress leader posted three pictures of his Morinda visit, one of them showing the chopper in the air with children aboard. After interacting with the children, Channi said, he felt there was no dearth of talent in Punjab but added that they need proper guidance. He promised he will do his best to create a bright future for all the children of Punjab.

“While interacting with them, I felt that there was no dearth of talent in Punjab, but there is a need to give proper guidance to these children. I promise all the children of Punjab that I will do my best to create a bright future for them,” he posted.

Channi has stepped up the attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. Addressing a public rally in Barnala Saturday, he asked people to wipe out both parties in the elections and to identify "dubious politicians who are hell bent upon to exploit them emotionally to the hilt."