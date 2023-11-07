Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chinese drone, 250gm heroin seized in Amritsar

Chinese drone, 250gm heroin seized in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 07, 2023 07:04 AM IST

The drone had sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side for the smuggling of contraband, officials said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Chinese drone and 250 gm of heroin during a search operation near Roranwala village in Amritsar sector.

A BSF spokesperson said, “On Monday afternoon, on a specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by BSF personnel ahead of the border fencing near Roranwala Khurd village.”

He said, “During the search operation, a drone along with one packet of contraband item suspected to be heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape was recovered from a field adjacent to the village.”

He said the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China).

bsf search operation heroin
