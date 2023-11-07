Chinese drone, 250gm heroin seized in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Chinese drone and 250 gm of heroin during a search operation near Roranwala village in Amritsar sector.

The drone had sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side for the smuggling of contraband, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drone had sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side for the smuggling of contraband, officials said.

A BSF spokesperson said, “On Monday afternoon, on a specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by BSF personnel ahead of the border fencing near Roranwala Khurd village.”

He said, “During the search operation, a drone along with one packet of contraband item suspected to be heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape was recovered from a field adjacent to the village.”

He said the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON