Chitkara International School’s Arryan Madhu Chitkara, visits Japan for the Sakura Exchange Programme

In a momentous accomplishment, Arryan Madhu Chitkara, a Class 12 student at Chitkara International School, recently visited Japan to participate in the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science, facilitated by the Sakura Exchange Programme in Science, supported by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST). Aryan Chitkara has filed four patents and was earlier also appointed as the brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 and Swachh Survekshan 2023 for Chandigarh, the youngest one that the city has seen so far. (HT)

This opportunity is a direct result of Arryan’s performance at the Inspire (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research) Awards- Manak Scheme, an initiative organised by the department of science and technology, Government of India, to recognise and reward excellence in science among students. Arryan stood out among almost 6 lakh applicants who vied for this exclusive week-long opportunity in Japan.

The Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science is designed to promote international scientific collaboration and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. Arryan’s selection for this programme serves as a testament to his innovative spirit, dedication to science and technology, and overall academic prowess. During his visit to Japan Arryan got an opportunity to get a glimpse into Japan’s rich cultural heritage, cutting-edge space technology at JAXA Tsukuba Space Center, and insights into robotics at Cyberdyne Studio. Arryan actively participated in interactive sessions about studying in Japan and received the opportunity to showcase his creation–’Communicator Mask’ at various venues.

Sakura Science High School Programme (SSHP) was started as a part of the Sakura Science Exchange Programme that invites youth from 14 countries and regions. Coordinated by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), SSHP invites excellent high school students and supervisors from foreign countries to Japan for a week to participate in exchange programs. The purpose of the programme is to contribute to the development of global science and technology by supporting the excellent talents.

SSHP achieves its mission by providing the participants access to special classes led by eminent scientists, visits to esteemed Japanese universities and research institutes, cultural exchanges with Japanese high school peers, embassy visits, and immersive experiences of Japanese culture. Moreover, SSHP serves as a bridge connecting aspiring minds globally, contributing to the collective advancement of science and technology on an international scale.

Talking about his experience, Arryan Chitkara said, “I got the opportunity to experience Japan’s rich cultural heritage, cutting-edge space technology at JAXA Tsukuba Space Center, and insights into robotics at Cyberdyne Studio. I also showcased my two models – ‘Argonic Culture’ and the ‘Communicator Mask’, which were presented at renowned platforms including the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE), State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT).”

“My accomplishments are a result of the combined and dedicated hard work with the support of my school, staff members and parents who have been my pillars of strength and always encouraged me to explore my potential. I would like to take an opportunity to thank them all, and also the Government of India, INSPIRE, SCERT, SSHP, Jitendra Singh, minister of state for science and technology and earth sciences and everyone else who played a fundamental role in helping me achieve this milestone,” he added.