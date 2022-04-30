Chitkara University 4th in country in higher education ranking list

Chitkara University has ranked fourth in the country in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings and is among the top five in almost all United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university ranks between 201 to 300 among 1,400 universities from over 100 countries across the world. Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings assess the impact of a university on society through its contributions toward United Nations (UN) sustainable development goals (SDGs). Global goals were adopted by the UN in 2015 as a universal call for action to end poverty, protect the planet, and to ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

The rankings provide a definitive list of the world’s best universities with an emphasis on the research mission. It is the only global university league table to judge research-intensive universities across all of their core missions: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); industry income (knowledge transfer) and international outlook (staff, students and research). Trusted worldwide by students, teachers, governments and industry experts, this year’s ranking revealed how the Covid pandemic has started to shift global higher education performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “Chitkara University has always strived towards excellence and we provide our students and staff with ample opportunities and a progressive environment to make them competent to take on every challenge. We work with the intent to nurture the future and make this nation proud.”