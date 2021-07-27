Chitkara University faculty, students’ artwork makes it to Tokyo Olympics

The artwork of seven artists associated with Chitkara University, including PhD scholars, bachelor of fine arts students and faculty members, was selected for the virtual art show, Olympia.

The works will be exhibited during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The art show’s reel video will be displayed at Tokyo Olympics Memorial Gallery, Chuo-ku, in Japan, from July 23 to August 8. Of the 52 participants, seven are from Chitkara University.

Piyush Anand and Diksha Raghav from BFA, painting, painted ‘The Winner’ and ‘Moods of Glory’, respectively, in mixed media.

Alisha Sharma, a PhD research scholar (art and design), painted ‘Olympic’ using watercolour. Abhijit Kumar Mohanty and Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary, also PhD research scholars (art and design), made ‘Light of Hope’ and ‘Running for Glory’ using the digital medium.

From the faculty, Arjun Kumar Singh painted ‘The Runner’ using charcoal as the medium. Chitkara Design School dean professor Ranjan Kumar Mallik’s creation ‘Me & My Olympic 2021’ was also selected. It was made on the digital medium. “The artworks are a humble contribution from Chitkara University to motivate athletes who will be participating in the Olympics,” he said.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara.

Congratulating the artists, Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “Our students and faculty have made us proud with their magnificent achievement. Chitkara University has a vision to support creativity and boost innovation. We like to encourage our students as well as the faculty to explore their full potential, while providing them the best global opportunities. I would like to extend my congratulations to the artists who made their mark on this international platform.”