Chitkara University holds seminar on environmental protection

Chitkara University in collaboration with the Punjab Pollution Control Board organised a seminar on Future Lies in Environment Protection at Chitkara University, Punjab, on Friday.

National Green Tribunal chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was the chief guest. Other dignitaries present at the event include NGT monitoring committee chairperson Justice Jasbir Singh, environmental activist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, and Punjab Pollution Control Board chairperson Adarsh Pal Vig among other eminent dignitaries.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara and vice-chancellor Archana Mantri also attended the event. Justice Goel emphasised on developing Seechewal model of using waste water for agriculture. “Institutions of higher learning should come forward and develop the model with maximum participation from the youth. All efforts should be made to stop mixing good water with waste water. Not just the government, but citizens at all levels should contribute to environmental sustainability.”

A book on handling bio medical waste by Punjab Pollution Control Board was also released.