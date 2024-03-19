Choose green lifestyle to bring back the house sparrow’s song

Stories and legends about common house sparrows have been passed down from one generation to the next. Some view their arrival as a good omen, while others see them as an indicator of a healthy environment. The number of house sparrows has witnessed a rapid decline in recent years. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

Do not, however, be fooled by their name as the common house sparrow that once perched on trees and shrubs in abundance, are now on the edge of extinction — being included in the red list of the endangered species of The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Their number has witnessed a rapid decline in recent years. The World Sparrow Day is observed every year on March 20 with an aim to raise awareness about their declining population and an urgent need to take measures for their protection and conservation.

Environmental spiral

Sandeep Jain, co-opted member of the Animal Welfare Board of India, who has been working in the field of wildlife conservation for years now said, “The decline of house sparrow population due to polluted environment is an indicator of the degrading environment which we all live in.”

Listing out more specific factors resulting in the decline, “It is not the urban habitat, but the modification in architecture like use of glass and aluminium, the pollution caused by microwave towers, a gradual decrease in nesting sites, food sources and the replacement of native plants by exotic varieties, which are to be blamed.”

He also highlighted the extensive use of pesticides on crops, which affects caterpillars and soft worms and in turn the entire food chain. The young ones of house sparrows feed exclusively on an insect diet for the first 15 days of their lives and its unavailability leads to an increase in the mortality rate of chicks, worsening the problem of the decline in their population. Exotic plants in the gardens or homes and use of chemicals also leads to the destruction of their habitat and food base.

Go organic

In order to protect and conserve house sparrows, Jain suggested adoption of organic farming.

“This would provide them with the sufficient amount of worms and caterpillars to feed upon,” he said, further suggesting that the plantation of native trees, shrubs and vines which can provide them enough protection and camouflage from predators and would also attract insects and pests, all of which are a part of the natural ecosystem.