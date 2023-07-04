Ludhiana: 2 held for running honey trap racket with help of their wives

The CIA staff Jagraon of the Ludhiana rural police arrested two men for honey trapping a farmer and extorting ₹50,000 from him. The accused had threatened the victim that if he did not give them money, they would implicate him in a murder case. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Balvir Singh of Dangian village. (istock)

According to the police, the accused were running the honey trap racket with the help of their wives, who are yet to be arrested. The arrested accused have been identified as Nirmal Singh of Kamalpur village and Igbal Singh alias Bunty of Mullanpur. Their wives Manjit Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur are on the run.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Balvir Singh of Dangian village, who is a farmer. Balvir stated that on June 26 he received a call from an unknown woman, who stated that she wanted to befriend him. He started talking to her on the phone. On June 30, the woman asked her to come to her house at Ajitwal village. However, when he reached the village, the woman did not attend his calls following which he returned home.

Balvir stated that on July 1, two men turned up at his farm and told him that the husband of the woman has come to know about their relationship, and he had thrashed her badly. The woman had attempted a suicide bid by consuming poison and she has been admitted to a hospital.

Sub-Inspector Kamaldeep Singh, in-charge at CIA staff Jagraon stated that the accused demanded ₹1.50 lakh from him for the treatment of the woman and threatened him that if he did not give them the money and if the woman died, her husband would lodge a murder case against him. The deal was settled at ₹1.20 lakh. The accused also claimed that they would help him in settling the matter with the husband of the woman if he gave them ₹50,000 in advance.

The CIA in-charge added that on Monday when the accused came to receive ₹70,000 more from him, the police arrested them. During investigation, the police found that the accused had honey-trapped the man with the help of their wives.

“A case under Sections 388, 420, 506 and 120-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Jagraon police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of their wives,” said the police.

“The accused are already facing four cases, including honey trapping people for money,” he added.

