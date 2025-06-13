CISF takes over security of Srinagar, Kot Balwal jails

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken over the security of Srinagar central jail and the Kot Balwal jail in Jammu, officials said. While CISF will be responsible for outer security of these two jails, prison police and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) will take care of internal security (HT File)

More than 1,500 people, including many linked with terror activities, are housed at these jails.

For the past five years, the focus of the government has been to make these jails more secure and various security agencies have been conducting surprise raids there.

“CISF takes immense pride in securing Srinagar Jail, ensuring a robust and vigilant security presence at all times. Our dedicated personnel operate with the highest standards of professionalism to safeguard this critical institution,” the CISF said in a post on X.

Earlier, many foreign terrorists were lodged in these high profile jails but they have been shifted outside J&K due to security reasons.