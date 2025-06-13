Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CISF takes over security of Srinagar, Kot Balwal jails

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 13, 2025 05:28 AM IST

For the past five years, the focus of the government has been to make these jails more secure and various security agencies have been conducting surprise raids there

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken over the security of Srinagar central jail and the Kot Balwal jail in Jammu, officials said.

While CISF will be responsible for outer security of these two jails, prison police and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) will take care of internal security (HT File)
While CISF will be responsible for outer security of these two jails, prison police and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) will take care of internal security (HT File)

More than 1,500 people, including many linked with terror activities, are housed at these jails.

For the past five years, the focus of the government has been to make these jails more secure and various security agencies have been conducting surprise raids there.

“CISF takes immense pride in securing Srinagar Jail, ensuring a robust and vigilant security presence at all times. Our dedicated personnel operate with the highest standards of professionalism to safeguard this critical institution,” the CISF said in a post on X.

While CISF will be responsible for outer security of these two jails, prison police and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) will take care of internal security.

Earlier, many foreign terrorists were lodged in these high profile jails but they have been shifted outside J&K due to security reasons.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / CISF takes over security of Srinagar, Kot Balwal jails
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On