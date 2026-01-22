Citing threats, wife of BBMB chairman defers plan to join BJP

Citing threats from a few terror groups, Deepti Tripathi, wife of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) chairman Manoj Tripathi, postponed her induction into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party’s Panchkula headquarters on Wednesday. The police said it had not received any complaint from Tripathi’s family. She also cited “political unrest” as the reason behind her decision. “AAP workers gathered at my husband’s office earlier in the day. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

She also cited “political unrest” as the reason behind her decision. “AAP workers gathered at my husband’s office earlier in the day. My husband has received threat calls from terror modules, such as Babbar Khalsa and Rinda group,” she said. Police said the protesters were former employees of the BBMB who were agitating regarding some demands. After that, cops were deployed outside her residence in Chandigarh.

According to information, Tripathi arrived at the BJP’s district office around 4:15 pm accompanied by her supporters but left minutes later. BJP’s Panchkula president confirmed that the formal joining ceremony did not take place. “There were indications that she had received threats,” he said. It is not yet clear when the ceremony would be organised.

With elections pertaining to a few Haryana municipalities round the corner, Tripathi’s entry would have provided a boost to the BJP, a party member said.

Inspector Sarita Roy, station house officer of Sector 19 in Chandigarh, said they did not receive any complaint from her husband regarding any threat call. “Some former employees staged a protest outside the BBMB office in Sector 28 for their pending demands,” she added.

Repeated attempts to contact Manoj Tripathi proved futile as he didn’t respond.