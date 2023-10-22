City Centre Project: Lack of safety sheets posing risk to commuters

The controversial City Centre Project, which was halted in 2007, is posing a risk to the residents and commuters due to lack of safety sheets around the construction.

City Centre Project with missing safety sheets across it, posing constant risk for the commuters as well as local resident in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Area residents have voiced their concerns, emphasising the danger posed by the roads surrounding the project. As the project remains mired in a legal dispute, authorities are unable to construct retaining walls. Protective safety barriers installed around it by the Ludhiana improvement trust (LIT) also went missing from various places. The street lights in the area are also non-functional increasing the chances of mishap.

Residents have pointed out that they have submitted written complaints to the relevant authorities on multiple occasions, calling for the installation of safety sheets and the repair of street lights that have been non-functional for several months.

Arvind Sharma, a city resident, expressed his concerns, saying, “I have filed written complaints with the LIT authorities multiple times. Commuters and locals using these roads near the City Centre are in danger due to non-functional street lights. A few months ago, a stray animal fell into the deep City Centre pit and had to be rescued with the help of local NGOs. I urge the state government to install safety barriers to prevent such incidents, even involving stray animals.”

Another resident, Sarabjit Singh, pointed out, “The absence of retaining walls on one side of the project has resulted in road collapses each year near the project area. When it rains, the stench of deceased animals spreads to the nearby areas. I appeal to the LIT authorities to take necessary action and install safety sheets around the project to prevent any casualties.”

Satbhusan Sachdev, the superintending engineer of LIT, responded to the concerns, stating, “I have received complaints from residents regarding this issue. I will raise this matter in our next meeting, and a budget will be allocated for the installation of safety barriers. I will also issue work orders for the repair of street lights in these areas promptly.”

