Panchkula: Pay property tax by September 30 for 15% rebate

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 06, 2023 04:07 AM IST

City residents can avail of 15% rebate on property tax owed for financial year 2023-24 until September 30.

Panchkula MC commissioner Sachin Gupta said last year, the urban local bodies department had allowed the rebate till July 31. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The decision was shared by commissioner and secretary, Haryana Urban Local Bodies, Vikas Gupta, during a video conference with commissioners of all municipal corporations (MCs) in the state.

Panchkula MC commissioner Sachin Gupta said last year, the urban local bodies department had allowed the rebate till July 31.

He added, “The 15% rebate will be given only after self-certification of the property on the NDC portal, https://ulbhryndc.org. All MCs have been directed to complete correction of property IDs in 10 days and address any objections as soon as possible.”

