Ludhiana wrestler booked for attacking landlord’s son after extortion bid

Police arrested a city-based wrestler for allegedly assaulting his landlord’s son, who works as an arhtia (commission agent) in Raikot, after the latter refused to give in to his extortion demand. A city-based wrestler was booked for attacking his landlord’s son after extortion bid in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The arhtia, Satwant Singh, filed a complaint against the accused, Davinder Singh alias Sonu Bhalwan of Littar, Raikot, following which the Sadar Raikot police registered a first information report (FIR).

Satwant told police that the accused moved into his property as a tenant in 2017 and soon began threatening him for money. He had allegedly extorted ₹70,000 from the complainant on January 10 before demanding ₹1 lakh from him again.

As per the complaint, the accused stopped Satwant and his son while they were headed to run an errand and began threatening them. The accused allegedly assaulted his son Tejpal Singh and fled from the spot, leaving him injured.

The accused also threatened the father-son duo, claiming that he has links with gangsters. The accused, along with his aides, has since been visiting the complainant’s house and office to threaten him.

Sharing details, ASI Boota Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sadar Raikot Police station and a hunt is on for his arrest.

The accused would take part in village-level wrestling and kabaddi tournaments.

He is already facing trial in various criminal cases – including those for assaults and possessing drugs and illegal weapons.

The accused’s deceased father, Satpal Singh, was an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed in Fatehgarh Sahib.

