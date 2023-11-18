Ludhiana’s hapless homeless

With winter season setting in and temperatures dropping during the night, the municipal corporation is yet to identify an alternate location for one of the four night shelters which was declared unsafe last year.

The night shelter near Clock Tower which was declared unsafe last year. (Manish/HT)

The night shelter building situated near the Clock Tower was deemed unsafe by the MC last year, prompting the need for a new space. The other three night shelters including near Vishwakarma Chowk, situated in Haibowal, near Ghoda Colony (Cheema Chowk) are also still not prepared, causing concern among the city’s homeless population.

The night shelters were built to provide space for the homeless persons who are living on the footpaths during the chilly winter seasons. These shelters are opened by municipal corporation in December, January and February for the homeless people.

Clock Tower shelter in ruins

The closure of the night shelter near the Clock Tower, once the largest and most accessible, has left a void for the homeless community. Shut down due to safety concerns, the building’s entrance now lies amid scattered garbage. The absence of this central shelter has forced many to endure chilly nights on footpaths and roads, impacting a significant number of homeless individuals around the railway station, Jagraon bridge, Durga Mata Mandir, and Guru Nanak Stadium.

Cleanliness issues plague other shelters

Night shelter in Ghoda Colony, Cheema Chowk, was constructed in 2016 with bathrooms and two main halls, is in deplorable conditions with cracks in the walls, unwashed quilts and mattresses and poor sanitation facilities.The shelter, designed to house 75 people, currently provides only 20-25 mattresses and quilts. The night shelter near Vishwakarma Chowk, featuring two rooms on the ground floor and one on the first floor, also suffers from inadequate facilities. Residents note that the sole washroom is frequently locked, leaving around 50 individuals with limited amenities. While the night shelter in Haibowal Area, having two rooms and three washrooms, has witnessed neglect. Wild grass and garbage at the entrance signify a lack of maintenance. The provision of only 25 quilts and mattresses for a minimum capacity of 50 residents raises concerns about the shelter’s adequacy.

Jaswinder Thukral, resident of Janta Nagar said, “Night shelters should be opened in the month of November as night time temperature have dipped. The AAP party always highlights themselves that they are with common people and they should realise these things and make sure these shelters should be in good condition and with proper facilities.”

Authorities’ stance

Municipal corporation officials claimed that paintwork and minor repairs is going on and it will be completed before the shelters open.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi assured prompt attention, saying, “ I will direct officials to identify a site and make temporary arrangements near the railway station. Comprehensive renovation and sanitation measures are pledged for all shelters.”

