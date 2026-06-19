Citywide security overhaul: Chandigarh plans 108 PCR parking bays to cut response time

With criminals increasingly managing to strike and escape within minutes, exposing gaps in real-time interception, the Chandigarh administration is doing a citywide overhaul of its response and border surveillance system, including 108 dedicated police control room (PCR) parking bays and 15 permanent check posts at key entry points.

Officials say while such large-scale naka deployments are effective, they are periodic and resource-intensive. (HT Photo for representation)

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In a communication to the chief engineer, UT Chandigarh, the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) stated that PCR vehicles serve as first responders and are required to reach incident spots within three to five minutes, a response benchmark monitored under the Union ministry of home affairs’ emergency response support system (ERSS).

To improve this response time, the administration will now create dedicated parking spaces at strategic roundabouts, traffic junctions, and light points. These bays, to be constructed using concrete paver blocks measuring approximately 10×19 feet, will allow PCR vehicles to remain stationed at high-visibility locations, enabling rapid deployment in any direction based on situational demand. A total of 108 such locations have been identified across the city.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials say while such large-scale naka deployments are effective, they are periodic and resource-intensive. On regular days, the absence of permanently stationed PCR vehicles at junctions and lack of fixed infrastructure at border points can delay interception, allowing offenders to slip through multiple exit routes before naka points are activated. The move will not only ensure quicker response but also act as a deterrent against anti-social elements, enhancing the sense of safety among residents, particularly during night hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials say while such large-scale naka deployments are effective, they are periodic and resource-intensive. On regular days, the absence of permanently stationed PCR vehicles at junctions and lack of fixed infrastructure at border points can delay interception, allowing offenders to slip through multiple exit routes before naka points are activated. The move will not only ensure quicker response but also act as a deterrent against anti-social elements, enhancing the sense of safety among residents, particularly during night hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief engineer CB Ojha said, “The tenders for construction of parking spaces for PCR have already been floated and work will commence soon.”

15 permanent security check posts planned

In addition, the UT administration has proposed the construction of 15 permanent security check posts at major entry and border points adjoining Punjab and Haryana, at an estimated cost of ₹5.94 crore. The project will be funded under Capital Head 4055 (police works) and is expected to be completed within six months.

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The proposed locations include Nayagaon, Jayanti Majri, Mullanpur barrier, Sarangpur barrier, Togan barrier, Makhanmajra, Raipur Kalan, Dhillon barrier, Kishangarh, Zirakpur barrier, Faidan barrier, Mohali barrier, Badheri barrier, Dividing Road (Sectors 55/56), and Jampur barrier.

Each check post will be a single-storey RCC structure with standardised design and will include essential facilities such as water supply, sanitation, internal electrical installations, storm water drainage, and boundary walls.

Why the infra push

The proposal comes in the backdrop of recent incidents where offenders managed to flee the crime scene before police could intercept them. In a recent daylight shooting in Sector 11, assailants opened fire inside a shop and escaped within minutes, remaining untraced for days. The murder happened barely 100 metres from a police naka, yet the attackers managed to flee on a motorcycle.

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In several cases, suspects have used border roads to quickly exit Chandigarh jurisdiction, complicating pursuit and arrest.

Police officials pointed out that Chandigarh has multiple porous entry points with heavy daily vehicular movement from adjoining states. Existing security arrangements at several locations are either temporary or lack adequate infrastructure, limiting effective monitoring.

“The absence of permanent structures often leads to operational challenges such as poor protection from weather conditions, lack of basic facilities for personnel, and difficulty in maintaining sustained surveillance. Temporary setups also reduce the efficiency of vehicle checks and enforcement operations,” said a police official.

“With increasing inter-state movement, rising urban expansion along borders, and concerns related to crime mobility, including vehicle theft, drug trafficking, and movement of suspects, there is a growing need for stronger access control and monitoring mechanisms,” the official added.