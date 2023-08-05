Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Civil services officers reshuffled in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 05, 2023 02:37 AM IST

2003-bath IFS officer TC Nautiyal has been assigned the charge of chief wildlife warden; head of forest and wildlife department; and secretary, science and technology

With 2003-batch IFS officer TC Nautiyal joining as the chief conservator of forest and 2020-batch DANICS officer Khushpreet Kaur as SDM (East), the UT administrator on Friday reshuffled officers in the UT department of civil services.

Nautiyal has also been assigned the charge of chief wildlife warden; head of forest and wildlife department; and secretary, science and technology.

IFS officer Arulrajan P has been given the charge of conservator of forests, deputy conservator of forests (HQ and wildlife), deputy conservator of forests (Botanical Garden and Nature Reserve), director (science and technology and renewable energy), member secretary, CPCC, and special secretary, water resources.

IAS officer Rupesh Kumar, will take on the roles of additional deputy commissioner; secretary, Red Cross Society; secretary, state transport authority; special excise and taxation commissioner; collector (excise); special secretary, House Allotment Committee; registrar, Cooperative Societies; and secretary, Agriculture Marketing Board.

Amit Kumar, DANICS, will be the new chief general manager of CITCO and hospitality director.

PCS officer Nitish Singla will assume the charge of director, industries; general manager, District Industries Centre; joint secretary, Industries; director, animal husbandry and fisheries; director, food and supplies and consumer affairs and legal metrology; joint secretary, employment; and regional employment officer.

Sumeet Sihag, HCS, will be director, information technology; joint secretary, coordination; and joint secretary, housing.

Saturday, August 05, 2023
