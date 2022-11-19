Civilian flights to commence at military air base in Nubra next year

Thoise airbase in Nubra valley, which is exclusively used by the armed forces, will start receiving civilian flights under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme next year.

Officials, privy to the matter, said, on condition of anonymity, that the government has sanctioned 28 kanals of land to come up with come up with terminals and other allied infrastructure. However, work on the terminals will start in March.

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council deputy chairperson Tsering Angchuk, who is also a sitting councillor from Disket constituency, said, “The government has sanctioned 28 kanals of land to come up with terminals and other allied infrastructure for civilian flights. At present, it’s a military airport but the government has conceded to the long-pending demand of the people and has given permission to start civilian flights.”

“Once completed, flights from Jammu, Srinagar and Chandigarh will land at the facility. It will give an impetus to the tourism sector besides providing relief to students, traders and locals,” he added. Thosie is around 70-km from the border.

Recently, officials of the Indian Air Force, civil administration, defence estate office and Airport Authority of India had carried out a joint survey to demarcate the land.

LAHDC chairperson and chief executive councillor advocate Tashi Gyalson said, “Civilian flights from Thoise airport will open many avenues for the locals and would boost the local economy of the region.”

The BJP government of late has started up ramping up its infrastructure in Ladakh region to provide connectivity to the people and pre-empt mischief by China.

On October 28, defence minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated a 120-m bridge over the Shyok river to provide armed forces round-the-clock access to Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi sector, which is situated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In 2013, Chinese troops had set up tents and took up positions 19-km into Indian territory in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector before withdrawing from the area. The Chinese military in July 2014 said such incidents occurred due to differing perceptions of the LAC.

