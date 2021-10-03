Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Civilian gunned down in Srinagar
chandigarh news

Civilian gunned down in Srinagar

Published on Oct 03, 2021 04:58 AM IST
Security personnel near the site where the man was shot dead in Srinagar on Saturday. (AFP)
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Unidentified gunmen killed a civilian at Karan Nagar locality Srinagar on Saturday evening, police said.

It was at 5.30pm when the police were alerted about the incident near Madina Complex in Karan Nagar area where suspected militants had opened fire on a civilian.

A police spokesperson identified the victim as Majid Ahmad Gojri of Chattabal.

“He had received grievous gunshot injuries in this incident. Although the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

A case has been registered. The area has been cordoned and search is going on, he said.

