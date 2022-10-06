Clash averted in Yamunanagar jail, six booked

: The authorities of Yamunanagar jail on Wednesday foiled a potential clash between two groups when they recovered a letter from an inmate of the prison following his return from a court in Kurukshetra, containing details about an attack on two other prisoners.

Inspector Naseeb Singh, SHO, Jagadhri City police station said that six inmates of the prison have been booked in this connection.

The inmate, identified as Raja, had gone to the court for a hearing in a case and the hand-written letter addressed to gangster Ramkaran Bhaiyapuria was found from him during checking on his return to the jail from the court, police said.

However, it has been learnt that there is a possibility that Raja could not deliver the letter to the gangster because of which, it was found by the jail authorities from his possession after his return from the court.

The Sonepat-based gangster was arrested last year and is currently lodged in a jail in another district, while the affiliations and identity of the targets were not clear immediately.

In his police complaint, Rakesh Lochak, deputy jail superintendent, said that on interrogation, Raja told them that the letter on undertaking some “untoward incident” against two other inmates was given to him by fellow prisoner Mahipal before going to court.

“It was found that other than Mahipal, there was an involvement of inmates Ravinder, Dinesh, Rohit and Praveen in this. Mahipal, Ravinder and Dinesh were earlier part of a jail murder (in February 2021) of the leader of an opponent gang while they were lodged in district jail in Sonepat. Later, they were shifted to central jail in Ambala, where they thrashed another inmate (in May 2022). They were then transferred to district jail, Yamunanagar,” the deputy jailer told the police.

SHO Naseeb Singh said that a case under section 42 of the Prisons Act was registered against Mahipal, Ravinder, Dinesh, Rohit, Praveen and Raja.

“We will seek records from jail authorities on who were the targets and what was the purpose. After this, the accused will be brought on production remand as per the court process,” he said. ENDS