Clash of dates: SGPC refuses to extend date of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has refused to extend the date of Guru Gobind Singh’s Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary), even though it falls on the “Shaheedi Saptah” (martyrdom week) of the Sahibzadas (four sons of the 10th Guru).

As per the SGPC-released modified Nanakshahi Calendar that is approved by all five Sikh temporal seats, including Akal Takht, and widely followed by the Sikh masses, the Gurpurb is being celebrated on the 14 Poh (December 29) in Nanakshahi Samvat 554 (2022-23).

A section of Sikh community, including some SGPC members, are demanding that the date be extended citing the clash of dates.

As some Sikh leaders raised the demand, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh wrote to the SGPC to address the issue. After discussing the matter, the calendar sub-committee of the gurdwara body has reverted.

“After long discussion on the dates of martyrdom days of Sahibzadas and birth anniversary of the 10th Guru, it has been decided that no change could be made to the date of the birth anniversary, which was already fixed after due discussion of the calendar experts, scholars and Sikh sects. The sub-committee or any other panel has no right to change the date of the birth anniversary,” reads the communiqué sent by the SGPC, a copy of which is available with the HT.

Sikhs observe “Shaheedi Saptah” (martyrdom week) in the last week of December every year.

Same situation prevailed in 2017 when Gurpurb fell on December 25. The then SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar had appealed to the Akal Takht to extend the date of the Gurpurb to January 5, but Akal Takht declined it in the ‘gurmata’ (resolution as per Sikh tenets).

This issue lies in the calendar row. Many of those raising this demand are supporters of the original version of Nanakshahi Calendar that was created by Canada-based Sikh scholar Pal Singh Purewal as a “separate calendar” of Sikh community and earlier implemented by the SGPC. January 5 is a fixed date in this version for the birth anniversary, therefore, they want the anniversary to be celebrated on January 5. The coincidence of dates and falling of two anniversaries in the same year of Gregorian calendar gave them more reasons to press for their demand. However, the Akal Takht and the SGPC are not ready to accept this demand and stick to the modified version which is similar to the Bikrami Calendar followed by the Sikhs as such before the implementation of the original version in 2003.

