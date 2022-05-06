Class 10, 12 board exams: With govt schools bursting at the seams, non-board classes told to stay home in Ludhiana
With the date sheets for the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 and 12 exams clashing, government schools, which are already bursting at the seams, have asked non-board classes to stay at home.
Some schools are taking classes on alternate days or on days when board exams are not scheduled, while others have asked regular students to stay at home for the duration of the board exams.
A Government Senior Secondary School teacher, requesting anonymity, said, “We have a tough time accommodating regular students on days when both Class 10 and 12 students appear for their board examinations. We are already holding double shifts, and thus have directed a few classes to stay at home.”
Principals are also having a tough time running schools in the absence of teachers as most of them have been allocated exam duties by the PSEB, block nodal officers or district education officer. “Even if we were to call students to schools, we do not have enough teachers on campus. Most teachers at my school have been deputed to far off examination centres, and only four teachers remain at school. Students only come to school for their mid-day meals. The state government should immediately recruit more teachers at schools struggling due to a staff crunch,” the headmaster of a Government High School said, on condition of anonymity.
While the education department has directed government schools to increase enrolment, they are yet to augment the infrastructure, in the absence of which students are often spotted sitting on the hard floors.
A senior official at the education department said, “Issues pertaining to infrastructure and date sheet fall in the purview of the PSEB and education ministry. There is not much we can do in administrative matters.”
SHO suspended for negligence in crimes against women in Prayagraj
Taking strict action for showing negligence in crime cases against women and minor girls, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar suspended SHO Khiri police station Baikunthnath Tiwari on Thursday. On Wednesday, a dozen sub inspectors were sent to police lines for not communicating with the people under their areas of jurisdiction.
Security guard injured in Prayagraj as gun goes off accidentally
A security guard got injured after Mangaleshwar Pandey aka Sonu, 40, a resident of Jhunsi area's gun went off accidentally while he was doing duty at a jewellery showroom in Civil Lines area on Thursday afternoon. Police said a resident of Jhunsi area, 40, Mangaleshwar Pandey aka Sonu, was on duty at a jewelry showroom, when the gun he was holding went off. As a result, some of his fingers were blown away and his palm too was badly injured, eyewitnesses said.
Lalitpur case: Rape survivor had lodged FIR against parents in November
The 13-year-old rape survivor in the Lalitpur case had lodged an FIR against her parents at the Pali police station in November last year, alleging that she was regularly abused and beaten up. Pali is the same police station in Lalitpur district where the station house officer Tilak Dhari Saroj allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on April 27, days after she was allegedly raped over three days in Bhopal by four people.
Retired Delhi Police officers to be given military-like last rites
Retired officers of the Delhi Police will also be accorded funerals with official honours and a wreath will be laid on their mortal remains on behalf of the commissioner of police, a recognition that has so far been reserved only for serving officers who die in the line of duty, according to an order released by the force.
PhD admission: New UGC guidelines to be implemented from 2022-23
New guidelines of University Grants Commission for PhD scholars would be implemented in Allahabad University from academic session 2022-23. Since, AU would be holding admissions for the PhD courses against the vacant seats at the main campus and its constituent colleges for the academic session 2021-22, the UGC guidelines for PhD aspirants who haven't cleared National Eligibility Test or aren't eligible for Junior Research Fellowship won't be implemented at AU.
