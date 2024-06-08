Class 10 girl ends life in Haryana’s Rohtak

A 15-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in a village in Rohtak on Saturday, said police. The reasons behind the extreme step are yet to be ascertained, said Rohtak police spokesman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said the girl’s parents were not at home when she ended her life. The reasons behind the extreme step are yet to be ascertained.

“The forensic team and police reached the spot and recorded the statement of the girl’s parents,” the spokesman added.