Ludhiana: Class 10 student thrashed, abducted outside school

A Class 10 student was allegedly abducted by a group of miscreants outside his school in Upkar Nagar after thrashing him, police said on Tuesday.

The accused nursed rivalry against his son. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused fled after dropping him in Daresi area. Police have lodged an FIR on the statement of the father of the victim, who is from New Kundanpuri against Jahid, Dinesh, Kunal, Harry and their 13 aides, who are yet to be identified.

According to the family of the victim, his friends had indulged in a scuffle with the accused two months ago following which the accused nursed a rivalry against him.

He said that on Monday at around 1:30 pm after the school got off, the boy was standing outside his school when the accused came there on different bikes. They thrashed and abducted him. After some time, they dropped him near the Daresi area.

The complainant said that two months ago, his son’s friends had indulged in a spat with the group of the accused in Haibowal. His son was trying to get the issue resolved between them, but it did not work. The accused nursed rivalry against his son.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASI Harpal Singh said that a case has been registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly persons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common intention) of the IPC. A hunt is on for their arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON