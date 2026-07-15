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Class 10 student beaten to death in Karnal

The deceased, Prateek, was a student of Class 10 at a local school and was returning home from a Hanuman Temple from a nearby village, when he was allegedly attacked by three to four men

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 08:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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A 16-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by a group of young men in Karnal’s Dholgarh village on Tuesday, police said.

While the family was clueless behind the reason, police suspected it to be a case of a dispute in his school as Prateek’s group allegedly had an argument with another group. (HT Photo for representation)
While the family was clueless behind the reason, police suspected it to be a case of a dispute in his school as Prateek’s group allegedly had an argument with another group. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased, Prateek, was a student of Class 10 at a local school and was returning home from a Hanuman Temple from a nearby village, when he was allegedly attacked by three to four men.

Police said the injured student was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased was the only brother of two sisters.

Eyewitnesses said that when Prateek was coming back to his village, three to four men came on bikes with their faced covered and began beating him with sticks.

While the family was clueless behind the reason, police suspected it to be a case of a dispute in his school as Prateek’s group allegedly had an argument with another group.

Dalel Singh, the grandfather of the deceased, said that he was sitting at his grocery shop, when an acquaintance informed him about the incident. “When I reached the spot, Prateek was lying on the road unconscious. We don’t know who did this,” he added.

 
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