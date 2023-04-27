Ludhiana: Three held for bludgeoning 18-year-old boy to death

Three days after a group of armed assailants brutally thrashed a Class 10 student leading to his death and reported it as a road accident, police arrested three accused on Wednesday.

The victim and his friend reportedly entered into a scuffle with a cyclist who was later joined by a group of assailants who attacked them while returning from a fair on Sunday.

The 18-year-old victim, identified as Ujjwal, had been admitted to the civil hospital on April 23 and he succumbed to his injuries on April 24. It was revealed in the post-mortem examination that the victim died as a result of physical assault. He was the only child of his parents.

Police have arrested Sidhant Kumar, Varinder Singh, and Rajinder Singh.

Ujjwal along with his friend had gone to visit a fair in Dugri on his motorcycle. They were returning from the fair in the Dugri area at around 11 pm when they entered into a scuffle with a cyclist identified as Varinder, who was heading towards Mehmoodpur village, the police said. The scuffle started after Varinder hurled abuses at them when they were over-speeding.

Varinder then called his nephew Ramayan, who is also an accused in the case. Ramayan along with his aides identified as Sidhant Kumar of Satjot Nagar, Akhilesh, Arvind, Tony, Narayan, Bharat, Golu, Ramayan, Dheeraj, and few other unidentified persons reached the spot in their Innova car and attacked the victims using iron rods.

Police said that after assaulting the duo, the group kidnapped the two and took them to an empty plot and assaulted them. The accused then called an ambulance and reported the incident as an accident. The victims were admitted to the civil hospital in a critical condition, the police added. It was revealed in the post-mortem report that he had been murdered.

Police have registered the case on a complaint filed by Jaswant Singh, Ujjwal’s father. Sub-inspector Harmesh Singh said that all of the accused are aged between 25 and 35 and work as manual labourers. He said while Sidharth was arrested on Tuesday the other two accused have been arrested today.

He said that police teams are conducting raids to nab the remaining accused.

He added that a case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar Police Station.