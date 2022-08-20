Class 11 admissions: MHC govt school posts highest cut-off for science streams in Chandigarh

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Modern Housing Complex (MHC) posted the highest cut-off among government schools as per the final merit list for the Class 11 counselling, which was released by the UT education department on Friday.

The cut-off is the minimum percentage score required in the Class 10 exam to take admission in Class 11 at the school, which is at 93.8% for GMSSS- MHC in the science streams, both medical and non-medical.

At 89.6%, the second highest cut-off was posted by MHC GMSSS, Sector 16, followed by GMSSS, Sector 35, with 88.2%

In commerce too, MHC posted the highest cut-off with 86.2%, followed by 84.6% in GMSSS, Sector 16, and 82.6% in GMSSS Sector 35. As MHC does not offer humanities courses, the highest cut-off was posted by GMSSS, Sector 16, at 84.6% followed by GMSSS, Sector 35, at 79.6% and 69% at both GMSSS Sector 19 and Sector 40.

Among vocational courses, the highest cut-offs were for the information technology web application course. The highest cut-off for the course was 69.64% at GMSSS, Sector 22, followed by 67.2% at GMSSS Sector 37B and 67% at GMSSS, Sector 32.

While more students have applied for Class 11 admissions this year as compared to previous years, the cut-off has reduced. Last year, the highest cut-off for science was 96% at GMSSS MHC. For commerce, it was 93.4% at the same school and for humanities it was 90.6% at GMSSS, Sector 16. This is proportional to the drop in pass percentage this year, which is attributed to board exams being held offline as opposed to last year when marks were awarded at school level.

To reserve their seat, students will have to pay their fee by August 22, 11.59 pm. Students who were not allotted a school in the first counselling may edit school and stream preferences in their registration form and resubmit the same to participate in the second counselling, details for which will be notified by the UT education department.

As many as 19,068 applications were received against 13,570 seats available across 42 Government Senior Secondary Schools across the city. Stream-wise 3,080 seats are available in both the science streams, 1,980 in commerce and 6,720 for humanities. Around 1,790 seats available for vocational courses. Classes for the class 11 students will begin from August 23.