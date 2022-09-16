Class 11 admissions to govt schools: 2nd counselling concludes in Chandigarh

The second round of counselling for Class 11 admission to government schools concluded on Thursday with 4,122 students competing for 2,362 available seats.

After the first counselling, 1,036 seats are available in the humanities stream, 466 in the science steam, 296 in commerce and 564 for vocational courses. Around 19,089 students had applied for admission in the first round of counselling, which began on August 1, of which 1,654 candidates had to take the compartment exam. As many as 14,782 applicants were offered a seat, of which 1,821 students declined.

This year, 14,967 students will take admission in government senior secondary schools in the UT, of which 12,961 students have already deposited their fee after first counselling.

3rd counselling likely

Director school education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar says it is likely that third counselling will also be held for vacant seats. During the second counselling, some students, who were still to clear their compartment exam were unable to apply as they had not applied for the first counselling, as specified in the prospectus released by the UT education department.

While 194 compartment students have already taken admission in different streams, the education department officials said that if seats are left vacant, a third counselling will be conducted, and students who were unable to apply during the second counselling will be given an opportunity to do so.

Classes begin on Sept 23

While the online portal for submitting applications for the second counselling has shut down, the UT education department will invite submission of objections via email (admissionxiut@gmail.com) from September 17 to September 18 till 1 pm. The list of alloted schools and streams will be released at 12 pm on September 21. Students must deposit their fee online by 11.59 pm on September 23. Classes will begin from September 23.