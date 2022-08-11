Chandigarh Class 11 admissions: Govt school in Sector 16 most sought-after in city
With 2,118 applications, Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16, has emerged as the most sought-after school in the city for Class 11 admissions.
The last date to submit applications was Tuesday and as per the completed admission forms analysed by the UT education department, GMSSS-16 was followed by GMSSS-8 with 1,659 applications and GMSSS-35 with 1,292 applications.
Of the total 19,271 applicants, 19,069 submitted complete forms, of which 10,425 students have given their first preference as humanities, followed by 4,520 for science (medical and non-medical), 2,759 for commerce and 1,365 for other vocational courses. As many as 10,673 applicants are boys, 8,493 are girls and three are transgender. Also, 15,259 students have applied under the general category and 3,810 under various reserved categories.
For humanities, most students have opted for GMSSS-8 with 1,017 applications, followed by 750 for GMSSS-16 and 619 for GMSSS-40. GMSSS -16 has received the maximum applications for science with 889, followed by 615 for GMSSS at Modern Housing Complex (MHC) in Manimajra and 549 for GMSSS-35. For commerce, GMSSS-16 received the maximum applications with 479, followed by 314 for GMSSS, MHC, Manimajra, and 285 for GMSSS-35.
There are 13,570 total seats available across 42 government senior secondary schools in the city, of which 3,080 seats are for both science streams, 1,980 for commerce and 6,720 for humanities. For vocational courses, there are 1,790 available seats.
A provisional list will be released on August 12 and students will be given till August 14 to file objections. The list for allotment of schools and streams will be released on August 19 and classes are likely to commence on August 23.
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
