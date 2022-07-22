Classes for first-year UG, PG students at PU’s affiliated colleges to start from August 16

Classes for first-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate students at Panjab University’s affiliated colleges will start from August 16, as per the academic calendar issued by the University for the 2022-23 session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The colleges will open from August 1 and the admission process will be conducted till August 14.

Late admissions allowed by the principal will be permitted from August 26 to September 5, with ₹1,000 as late fee. Late admissions allowed by the vice-chancellor will be allowed from September 6 to 30 with ₹3,000 as late fee.

The classes for the first-year students usually would start in July. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the admission process was delayed in the past two academic sessions.

According to the 2022-23 academic calendar, the academic term-1 (odd semester) will end on November 27, before the semester examinations from November 28 to December 31.

The winter break in colleges will be from January 1 to January 15, 2023, and the second semester (even semester) will start from January 16. Semester examinations will be held from May 2 to June 3, 2023, which will be followed by the summer break.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Relaxation for entrance test candidates

Meanwhile, PU has also decided to allow the candidates, who had registered themselves for PU-CET (PG) 2022 but could not pay their fee. Similar relaxation has also been made for the PU-LLB (three-year) course entrance test.

Such candidates can pay the fee with a fine of ₹500 at the office of assistant registrar (CET cell), Aruna Ranjit Chandra Hall, PU, on or before 4 pm, July 22.

They have been advised to bring their scanned passport size photograph and signature in a pen drive. The PU-LLB (three years) entrance is scheduled on July 24, and PU-CET (PG) 2022 on July 29.