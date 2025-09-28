Clean Karnal model to inspire five laggard MCs

Karnal, which stood third in the country in the recent Swachh survey, will mentor five Haryana cities – Siwan and Rajound (Kaithal), Ismailabad (Kurukshetra), Narnaund (Hisar), and Kalanwali (Sirsa) on improving cleanliness. A partnership MoU was signed between Karnal municipal corporation and the five municipal committees in the presence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday. (HT File)

A Clean City Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Karnal municipal corporation and the five municipal committees on Saturday.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said, “Like Karnal, other towns and cities will also be developed as clean, green, and beautiful cities by fulfilling the set cleanliness parameters. Along with Karnal, Sonepat also secured a good rank and has also adopted Hodal, Narnaul, Pataudi Mandi, Farukhnagar, and Kundli,” he added.

The ceremony was held at the Karnal DC office where Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Assandh MLA Yoginder Rana,

urban local bodies department director general Pankaj,

Karnal deputy commissioner Uttam Singh, mayor Renu Bala and officers from various municipal bodies were present.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar also joined the event from Sonepat via video conferencing.