Cleaning worker stuck inside Ludhiana ATM kiosk for two hours

A woman sanitary worker working at deputy commissioner’s office was stuck inside an ATM kiosk at the mini secretariat on Tuesday after a faulty shutter fell on the door and jammed it shut.

The woman was rescued after two hours, with teams cutting open the shutter.

After the incident was initially reported, officials from State Bank of India reached the spot, but could not open the shutter — which had developed a technical snag.

According to the employees at deputy commissioner, the shutter of the ATM, near the employee’s parking lot, was faulty and would often fall on its own. Bank employees, meanwhile, had placed a wooden stick under the shutter to stop it from falling.

On Tuesday the woman, identified as Reshmi, 52, entered the ATM kiosk to clean it when the shutter fell leaving her stuck inside. Failing to pull up the shutter, the woman began calling for help. Passers-by soon took notice and tried to pull up the shutter, but failed. They then informed the police and later the bank officials were called to the spot.

SBI officials call on the mechanics who cut open the shutter to rescue the woman.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station house officer (SHO) at Division 5 number police station, said the woman was taken to hospital for medical examination and did not suffer any injuries. Bank officials, meanwhile, have been asked to install a new shutter.