A public event under the nationwide cleanliness drive in Ambala City on Sunday witnessed a brief commotion when a woman reached to Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya to express her unhappiness over poor sanitation in her colony.

Cleanliness drive in Ambala: Woman raises sanitation issue before Haryana guv

The incident happened in Valmiki Nagar near Nahan House when Dattatreya was in the locality to offer ‘shram daan’ as part of the district-level campaign on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

However, the woman, breaking the security circles, got close to him and asked him to accompany to her colony to witness the state of sanitation.

While the governor’s security and police tried to get hold of her, the governor was seen pacifying the woman, asking the cops not to pull her and listened to her patiently.

The woman alleged that the government has ignored her community and told the governor that if he wanted to see the actual condition of cleanliness, he should visit Valmiki Colony, where drains were filled with filth and there are no facilities for sanitation workers.

She also raised slogans against local MLA Aseem Goel.

The governor moved to join Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma and other volunteers with a broom in his hand for the drive.

Later, the governor inspected a drain in the presence of administrative officials and gave directions to MC commissioner Sangeeta Tetarval to check cleaning of drains.

Addressing the gathering later, the governor said that cleanliness work is not a one-day programme and urged people to include it in their daily routine.

“When our environment remains clean, our surroundings remain clean, we will stay away from diseases,” he said and hailed the sanitation workers.

