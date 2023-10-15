Clear construction workers’ ex gratia applications, Punjab govt tells ALCs

Miffed over the long pendency of ex gratia applications of construction workers, the Punjab government has directed all the assistant labour commissioners (ALCs) in the state to clear the pending cases by October 18 or face action. Representational image. (ANI File)

As per reports, around 1,770 applications of ex gratia payments are pending with ALCs in Punjab. In a letter, a copy of which is with HT, ALCs have been directed to have a meeting at the sub-divisional magistrate level to clear the pendency and get the approval of the respective deputy commissioners before sending it to the state headquarters of the Punjab Labour Welfare Board by Wednesday. The directions have been issued by the deputy secretary, Punjab Labour Welfare Board.

Punjab building and other construction workers (BOCW) welfare board gives ₹2 lakh compensation in case of natural death and ₹4 lakh in case of accidental death to the kin of the deceased construction workers.

The orders to clear the pendency came after the labour department principal secretary held a meeting on Friday with ALCs.

As per the labour department, some of the applications have been pending for over a year. The central government, following the Supreme Court orders in 2018, had directed the states to disburse the ex-gratia within six months.

It was found that the highest pendency was at the level of labour enforcement officer, which is the initial level, while the second most pendency has been found at the level of ALCs. Moga, Patiala, Sangrur, Ferozepur, and Fazilka circles have the highest pendency of applications, a labour department official, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON