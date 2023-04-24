Kashmir: MeT predicts clear weather till April-end

After days of rain, the sky cleared across Kashmir on Sunday and there has been a subsequent increase in the day temperature.

A view of the snow capped mountains from Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

The MeT office has predicted clear weather till the end of this month, with occasional rainfall at isolated places.

The MeT office said the weather was clear and warmer on Sunday. “There will be clear sky and dry days till the end of this month. Though from April 26 to 28, there is a possibility of rain/snowfall (over higher reaches) at some places. Last two days of April will be clear.”

Last night, Srinagar recorded 3.4 degree Celcius almost six degree below normal temperature. Pahalgam registered minus 1.2 degree Celcius and ski resort of Gulmarg minus 1.5 degree Celsius. Jammu recorded 15.9 degree Celcius and Leh recorded minus 3 degree Celcius.