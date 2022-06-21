Clearing Dadumajra landfill: Chandigarh MC shortlists 2 firms

The Municipal Corporation is all set to award the work for the removal of more than 7.5 lakh MT of legacy waste from the Dadumajra dumping site.

Two firms have been shortlisted by the MC for the work after the technical evaluation of five bids was completed here on Monday. The work allotment is expected within this week, with MC to open financial bids in a couple of days. The firm with the lowest bid will be allotted the work. After the allotment of work, the firm will have around 2.8 years to complete the work.

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs is partially funding the ₹77-crore project.

At present, 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste lying at the dumping ground is being biomined and the work is expected to be completed by the next year. About 78 per cent of the waste has been removed so far.

Meanwhile, three firms have come forward to take up the work of repair and upgrade work of the city’s sole solid waste processing plant, Sector 25. In the last attempt, MC tender had received only one firm’s bid, and consequently, it re-floated the tender. The bids will now be sent for technical evaluation.

“We will be opening the technical bids within this week, and by the next week, the financial bids, if the firms are able to clear the technical evaluation,” said an MC official.

