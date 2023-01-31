Climate fast activist Sonam Wangchuk’s call reaches Dharamshala

Climate Fast activist Sonam Wangchuk’s call to action was responded to by a group of volunteers in Dharamshala today. As the five-day Climate Fast comes to end today in Ladakh, volunteers in many parts of the Himalayas responded by calling Sonam Wangchuk’s fasting “inspirational and pathbreaking”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at the event in McLeod Ganj, Tenzin Tsundue, Tibetan writer and activist said: “Sonam Wangchuk’s call for action against Climate Change is not only for Ladakh or the Himalayas but for the entire world. This is not a protest. It’s not political. It’s a responsibility of every human being on this planet”.

The gathering included activists, writers, researchers, Buddhists Monks and nuns from Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti. In the pouring rain and bitter cold the volunteers stood there making the stand against ClimateChange.

Buddhist Nun, Phuntsok Dolma, a student from Ladakh studying in Dharamshala said “Taking care of our environment is everybody’s responsibility. Sonam Wangchuk is an inspiration who is fasting in freezing cold Ladakh. As the ‘ClimateFast’ is coming to an end today we came here to show our support and solidarity”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Standing in rain and carrying solidarity poster Climate Change researcher, Lobsang Yangtso observed that the mass scale mining, deforestation, industrialization are the causes behind global warming. She said: “Melting of glaciers in the Himalayas and Tibet at such alarming rates is worrying, and this could alter our lives completely for the worst in the next decades”.

“Sonam Wangchuk’s call for “protection and preservation” is not only for the physical environment but also for cultural environment, and therefore seeking constitutional provision of the 6th Schedule Rights to Ladakh is natural step”, said Tsundue. Adding further he quoted Sonam Wangchuk’s most reminder “Please live simply, so we can simply live”.