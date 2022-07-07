Close shave for 15 students as bus skids into waterlogged ditch in Zirakpur

Fifteen students had a narrow escape after their school bus skidded into a waterlogged open drain in Daulat Singhwala village in Phabat area of Zirakpur.

The bus, which was ferrying students of Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, was making way for another school bus when it skidded into the overflowing drain. The bus tilted in the drain, but passersby and parents were able to rescue the children through the driver’s window.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bus driver Jatinder Singh said, “I was going from Phabat village towards Shivalik Vihar around 7.30am when the tyres slid on the silt near the cremation ground, and the bus skid into an open drain, which I was unable to see because of water accumulation.”

The driver immediately alerted the parents who reached the spot and helped with the rescue operation. The irate parents blamed the civic body for failing to cover the open drain. They said several complaints had been lodged with the authorities concerned, but to no avail.

Himanshu Gupta, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dera Bassi said, “Our engineers will be visiting the site on Thursday and the issue will be sorted out