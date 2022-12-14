Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Close shave for workers in Hallomajra factory fire

Close shave for workers in Hallomajra factory fire

Published on Dec 14, 2022 03:24 AM IST

As per officials of the Ram Darbar fire station, they received an alert regarding the blaze at Anmol Candles factory outlet, Hallomajra, around 10.15 am

Firefighters dousing the fire at the factory in Hallomajra, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Firefighters dousing the fire at the factory in Hallomajra, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A fire broke out at a candle factory in Hallomajra on Tuesday morning. No major injuries or losses were reported in the incident.

As per officials of the Ram Darbar fire station, they received an alert regarding the blaze at Anmol Candles factory outlet around 10.15 am. Workers who opened the unit in the morning found smoke billowing out from the windows and informed fire officials.

Fire tenders from all nearby stations were rushed to the site and the flames were doused in around two hours. Fire officials said they were working to determine the cause of the fire.

